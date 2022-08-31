Kanye West Claims That Gap Held A Meeting Without Him

Last month, Kanye West brought Yeezy Gap to stores for the first time. Of course, this was not without controversy; he received criticism when fans noticed that the items were kept in large, black bags that some compared to trash bags.

Now, he’s stirring up drama again after teasing the Yeezy Gap collaboration with Balenciaga. The rapper posted a photo of the brand’s reflective visor and put the caption: “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

Commenters weighed in on the situation, with one person writing, “Rule number 1… Never leave out Ye.” Another wrote, “Gap needs to find God.” Hopefully, this situation will get cleared up soon.

West went on Fox News to respond to the trash bag comparisons. He told commentators there, “This is, like, not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life, you know? I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.” He told Fox News viewers his goal was to make clothing that’s “more egalitarian and not as pretentious,” and that people shouldn’t “clown the creators” because that will “make innovators and other designers” start acting “less brave.”