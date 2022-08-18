Kanye West has been known for some unconventional rollouts in the past, but the way he insisted his latest Yeezy Gap collaboration be sold has even his staunchest fans flabbergasted. Kanye’s latest collection has his clothing clumped together in massive garbage bags on shop floors rather than hung or folded neatly on shelves. A now-viral tweet from a customer asserts that a sales associate explained, “Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything.”

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

Naturally, the question on everyone’s minds is: Why? However, it doesn’t appear that an answer is forthcoming. During a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, which normally loves to hate on rappers but seems to be making an exception for the Trump-supporting Kanye, the rebellious rapper said, “Look, man: I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.” Not exactly an answer.

For what it’s worth, Kanye’s sometimes outrageous approach to doing things often flies in the face of tradition, but often becomes standard operating practice down the line. For instance, when he released The Life Of Pablo to streaming services only partially completed in 2016 and spent the next year or so tweaking things to his liking, he angered some fans who believed he was short-changing them. However, in recent months, stars like Lizzo and Beyonce updated their albums post-release to clean up some questionable language when fans protested. Since then, he’s innovated album releases further by putting out Donda 2 exclusively on his stem player device.

Could this spell the end of clothes hangers and dressed-up mannequins at retail? It probably depends on how well this strategy works out. As CNN points out, though, brick-and-mortar stores have been pretty consistently losing business in the face of online shopping, which is much more convenient. Ironically enough, when you buy clothes online, guess how they arrive. That’s right: In a bag.