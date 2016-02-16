Kanye West Reportedly Almost Bailed On ‘Saturday Night Live’ At The Last Minute

I don’t know about you, but when I don’t sleep, I get a little cranky. It seems like I’m not the only one, which is reassuring.

Kanye West, who had quite a week, likely hasn’t slept since sometime in January, and it’s starting to show. Page Six has reported that West “threw an epic tantrum” Saturday night, moments before the taping for the Melissa McCarthy-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live was set to begin. Citing issues with the stage, West had to be talked off the ledge by the show’s producer Lorne Michaels, as well as West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“It had something to do with the set,” said a source. “Kim, who was in the audience with Kylie Jenner, had to come down. Lorne had to personally talk to Kanye. There were a few really tense minutes”

Apparently hastily organizing a fashion show/listening party, dipping in and out of the studio, and figuring out how and when to release an album all in the span of a few days can take a lot of a person. According to reports, West has become a time bomb of sorts, “having regular meltdowns. Everyone’s walking on eggshells around him. He’s under a lot of stress between the new album and the fashion line.”

West eventually went on to perform “Ultralight Beam” and “Highlights,” two songs from The Life of Pablo. He also appeared in a sketch, getting into a rap battle with cast member Kyle Mooney.

So, chalk this one up as: “crisis averted.”

(Via Page Six)

