I don’t know about you, but when I don’t sleep, I get a little cranky. It seems like I’m not the only one, which is reassuring.
Kanye West, who had quite a week, likely hasn’t slept since sometime in January, and it’s starting to show. Page Six has reported that West “threw an epic tantrum” Saturday night, moments before the taping for the Melissa McCarthy-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live was set to begin. Citing issues with the stage, West had to be talked off the ledge by the show’s producer Lorne Michaels, as well as West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West.
“It had something to do with the set,” said a source. “Kim, who was in the audience with Kylie Jenner, had to come down. Lorne had to personally talk to Kanye. There were a few really tense minutes”
Apparently hastily organizing a fashion show/listening party, dipping in and out of the studio, and figuring out how and when to release an album all in the span of a few days can take a lot of a person. According to reports, West has become a time bomb of sorts, “having regular meltdowns. Everyone’s walking on eggshells around him. He’s under a lot of stress between the new album and the fashion line.”
West eventually went on to perform “Ultralight Beam” and “Highlights,” two songs from The Life of Pablo. He also appeared in a sketch, getting into a rap battle with cast member Kyle Mooney.
So, chalk this one up as: “crisis averted.”
He’s on implosion watch
would have been better show if he’d bailed. fuck kanye.
If he did bail, could we just get two Kyle Mooney freestyles?
How did this guy get a grip long enough to even become famous?
hypebeast & fanboys carried him across the goal line.
He made a lot of singers very rich before he made his first album. That alone gave him a long leash in which he can pull shit like this.
A freestyle rap battle in which Kanye lost!
His 2 sets were awful, i just dont get him at all.
Self-indulgent douche. Everyone illegally DL his album! Woo hoo!
I kind of wish he had bailed. Not just because the songs he chose to perform were garbage, but because of the bad press it would get him. Dude’s super-talented, but right now he deserves all the shit he’s getting thrown at him.
Your omitting one important part from the source:
“He did NOT yell at SNL staff. This audio was secretly recorded while he was venting his frustration in a private moment with his team. He found out his stage design was changed and taken apart under the direction of the show’s lighting director without anyone’s approval. He had spent an entire day rehearsing and a lot of hard work into the performance. Dramatic set changes were made 30 minutes before going live. It should be understandable why he was upset after being completely blindsided.
Kanye was seen hugging Lorne Michaels just before the goodnights and he stayed afterwards to chat with the staff and the cast, and thanked the producers on his way out the door.”
This puts the whole thing in other perspective.