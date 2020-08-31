Kanye West is running for president at the moment, but it does not seem like he has a strong chance of winning (to put it lightly). That’s what the polls suggest, anyway, and yet, Kanye continues his campaign. Some wonder why he is even running, and a common theory that has been floated out there is that Kanye hasn’t turned his back on Trump like he has indicated, and that he is being paid to help the current POTUS remain in office.

Now he has addressed those allegations, and he denies them.

Nick Cannon shared some clips of an upcoming episode of his Cannon’s Class podcast, on which he will be joined by Kanye. In one of the clips, filmed in Wyoming, Kanye insists that he is not working with Republicans to help Trump’s campaign. He said, “People keep on saying, ‘I think that y’all, you and Republicans, are in cahoots.'” Cannon added, “They’re saying that they’re paying you to do what you’re doing to be a distraction.” Kanye replied, “Bro, can’t nobody pay me! I got more money than Trump!”

Cannon asked he thinks a Kanye West presidency is “realistic right now in 2020,” and Kanye responded, “I’m not running for president: I’m walking,” which got a laugh out of Cannon.

The full podcast is expected to be released tomorrow, so keep an eye on Cannon’s social channels for that.