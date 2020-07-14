Kanye West recently declared that he intends to run for president, which has prompted much conversation. The rapper doesn’t seem to have a ton of support for his POTUS bid: Elon Musk was originally on his side, but he seemed to change his mind. Chance The Rapper defended Kanye’s bid, but later acknowledged “the improbability of Ye winning” the election. It appears that voters might not have Kanye’s back either, according to the results of a recent presidential poll.

Citing data from Redfield & Wilton Strategies, Political Polls — “a non-partisan group” focused on “trusted political polls, predictions and election night results” — notes that in a voting intention poll conducted on July 9, 48 percent of respondents said they will vote for Joe Biden, while 39 percent supported Donald Trump. West did not fare well in the poll, earning only two percent of the votes. 2,000 registered voters in the United States were polled, meaning that Kanye earned the support of about 40 respondents. That ties Kanye with Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

Kanye has involved himself in more than politics lately. He recently signed a huge deal with Gap, teased an animated show with Kid Cudi, shared a new song with Travis Scott, unveiled a streaming platform, and paid tribute to his late mother with a new song.