Kanye West’s ‘Follow God’ Has Now Topped A ‘Billboard’ Chart For Nearly Half A Year

Music fans have lived through some impressive chart runs over the past year. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was of course No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record 19 weeks, and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also recently wrapped up a great 11-week run on top of the same chart. Meanwhile, Kanye West has been in the middle of a lengthy No. 1 stay of his own: This week, Jesus Is King highlight “Follow God” is on top of the Hot Gospel Songs chart for its 24th week, which is about six months, or a bit shy of half a year.

Kanye’s run on top of the chart is impressive, but it’s actually not a record. In fact, it’s not even close, as the Hot Gospel Songs chart has a storied history of phenomenally sustained success. Kirk Franklin, for example, has had two songs spend at least 25 weeks at No. 1 on the chart: “Wanna Be Happy?” and “Love Theory.” The only other artist to do that is Marvin Sapp, whose “Never Would Have Made It” spent a phenomenal 47 weeks (almost a year) in the top spot beginning in August 2007, which is the all-time record for the chart.

On a similar note, Christian music singer Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” continues its record-setting run on top of the Hot Christian Songs chart this week, as it now spends an outstanding 82nd week at No. 1.

Revisit our review of Jesus Is King here.

Jesus Is King is out now via Def Jam/Getting Out Our Dreams II. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

