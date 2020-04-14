Kanye West’s ‘Follow God’ Has Now Topped A ‘Billboard’ Chart For Nearly Half A Year

Music fans have lived through some impressive chart runs over the past year. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was of course No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record 19 weeks, and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also recently wrapped up a great 11-week run on top of the same chart. Meanwhile, Kanye West has been in the middle of a lengthy No. 1 stay of his own: This week, Jesus Is King highlight “Follow God” is on top of the Hot Gospel Songs chart for its 24th week, which is about six months, or a bit shy of half a year.

Kanye’s run on top of the chart is impressive, but it’s actually not a record. In fact, it’s not even close, as the Hot Gospel Songs chart has a storied history of phenomenally sustained success. Kirk Franklin, for example, has had two songs spend at least 25 weeks at No. 1 on the chart: “Wanna Be Happy?” and “Love Theory.” The only other artist to do that is Marvin Sapp, whose “Never Would Have Made It” spent a phenomenal 47 weeks (almost a year) in the top spot beginning in August 2007, which is the all-time record for the chart.

On a similar note, Christian music singer Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” continues its record-setting run on top of the Hot Christian Songs chart this week, as it now spends an outstanding 82nd week at No. 1.

