Getty Image
Music

Kanye West Says He’s Giving GOOD Music Artists Back His Share Of Their Masters

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Over the past week or so, Kanye West has been on a crusade to re-write the rules of the music industry, with the goal of creating a world where musicians have more ownership over their creative works. He believes that artists should own their master recordings, and now, as the founder of his GOOD Music label, he’s doing everything in his power to make that happen.

The label apparently owns a 50-percent share of its artists masters, but now Kanye says he’s giving those shares back to his artists: He tweeted today, “I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters.”

Artists currently signed to GOOD Music include Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, Pusha T, and Q-Tip. It’s not clear if this give-back applies to former GOOD Music artists as well. If it does, receiving ownership of their royalties are Kid Cudi, Common, John Legend, Desiigner, Mos Def, and others.

Sean offered a response to the news, tweeting, “Thank you!!! This would help so much.”

Earlier this month, Kanye went on a Twitter rant on the topic of masters ownership, writing, “In the streaming world master ownership is everything… that is the bulk of the income … in COVID artist need our masters … it’s more important than ever before. […] When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×