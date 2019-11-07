Music

Kanye West Said The Kardashians’ Work Ethic Inspires Him To Be More Productive

Kanye West may have been a month late releasing his new album Jesus Is King, but he can’t credibly be accused of not being productive. Last summer, he had that famous stretch of five albums that he produced and/or performed on himself. He has been hosting weekly Sunday Service events for a while now. He’s involved in fashion and architecture. Kanye does a lot, and he suggests that if he wasn’t a part of the Kardashian family, he might not work as hard as he does.

Recently, Kanye was at The New York Times’ DealBook Conference to support Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and while there, he took some time to speak as well. At one point, he talked about how that Kardashians’ work ethic drives him, saying, “I think if my family [the Kardashians] didn’t work so hard and they weren’t so omnipresent, maybe I would just rest on my laurels of just being the greatest artist in human existence,” he said, getting a laugh out of the audience and cracking a smile himself.

There isn’t video of everything Kanye said at the conference, but people in attendance shared some highlights from the event, including more quotes from or about Kanye, so check those out below.

