The $55 Brunch At Kanye West’s Sunday Service Is Drawing Fyre Festival Comparisons

Kanye West continues to bring his Sunday Service performances around the country, and this weekend, he was at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The event was free, although organizers A Nation Events gave attendees the option of paying $55 for a brunch buffet, dubbed “Brunchella.” Since then, photos of the culinary offerings have been shared online, and the meals, which appear to be worth significantly less than their $55 price tag, are being compared to the infamously paltry meals served at Fyre Festival.

The most widely shared photo shows two small pancakes (with nothing on them), a gray sausage patty, and two small bacon strips on a styrofoam plate. The person who shared the photo wrote, “This is the wonderful & COLD brunch BUFFET we are being served by [Boil And Roux Southern Kitchen]. & the server looked at me crazy when I asked for another pancake. […] Edit: I opted out of a small scoop of cold grits.”

Bethany Church pastor Adrian Hammond has distanced the church from the event, telling BR Proud that the church has “nothing to do with any of these operations,” and that they simply let the promoter use the open field in front of the church. It appears that the brunch aspect of the event was put on by local organizers, and that Kanye himself was not involved.

