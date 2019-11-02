Music

Kanye West Wore A Full Dino Costume For His ‘Flintstones’ Family Halloween Photo

A lot of musicians went all out with their Halloween costumes this year, whether it was Ariana Grande with her super involved The Twilight Zone get-up, or Drake dressing up as his own father. One notable figure who wasn’t seen in costume, though, was Kanye West. However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t dress up: Kim Kardashian just shared her family’s The Flintstones-themed Halloween photo, for which Kanye wore a full Dino costume.

Really, it could be anybody in that dinosaur costume, because no part of a human body is visible in it. Still, it was definitely Kanye, as Kardashian shared the story behind the picture, saying that it was a tough one to capture because little Chicago was terrified of Kanye’s costume. Chicago was actually so scared that she couldn’t even stand to be in the shot, so she had to be edited into the picture after the fact: “This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!”

Topics: #Kanye West, #Kim Kardashian

