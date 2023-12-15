In recent times, there has been some tension between Kanye West and Kid Cudi , who released the collaborative album Kids See Ghosts in 2018. In April 2022, after he and Kanye both appeared on the same song from Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry, Cudi tweeted , “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

Did Kanye West and Kid Cudi end their beef?

Now, though, it looks like the two are on better terms.

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign had a listening event for their upcoming album Vultures last night (December 14), and videos from the event show that Cudi was in attendance. One fan-shot video shows Cudi and Kanye happily sharing a hug. Another shows that during the event, Kanye and Ty played a new song featuring vocals from Cudi. So, at some point between Cudi’s tweet and yesterday, it appears Kanye and Cudi worked through their differences and got back on the same page.

Kanye & Kid Cudi are back together 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/uevtIbZ6aO — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 15, 2023