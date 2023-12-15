As of this writing, Kanye West’s new album Vultures has yet to hit the streamers, and fans are convinced it’s because he has to remove the song “New Body” from the tracklist after featured artist Nicki Minaj refused to clear her verse at the last minute. The song has a long and controversial history, and fans were excited about finally hearing it, but after Nicki lived up to her last name (Mrs. Petty), Kanye didn’t hesitate to call her out at the album listening, which had degenerated into an extended rant.

“I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster,'” he said. “I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is.” Not to speculate, but it might have something to do with making someone write a verse four times for an album you eventually scrapped, along with every version of that song. She previously said, “The ship has sailed on ‘New Body,'” and it looks like she very much meant it.

Kanye West speaks on Nicki Minaj not clearing “New Body”: “I made that girl rewrite her verse 3 times for “Monster.” I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is.” pic.twitter.com/gIamSCBr36 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 15, 2023

Nicki wasn’t the only one he excoriated in his long, freewheeling speech. He also dragged Adidas for dropping him after spouting antisemitic conspiracy theories, Jay-Z for distancing himself from Kanye in the wake of his support for Donald Trump (who also distanced himself from Kanye), and everyone in the room with him for being “fake” — which was hilariously fitting, as they were there to listen to an album called Vultures. We’ll see if Nicki chooses to respond but for once, it seems like she’s busier actually promoting her own album, Pink Friday 2 — and airing her own grievances. Happy Festivus, everybody!