A few months after Kaytranada and Aminé joined forces to release their first self-titled album together as Kaytraminé, the duo now have some other fun plans in store for their fans. They will be hitting the road across North America this fall to play a handful of shows in major cities and showcase their latest tunes.

While Kaytranada brought Aminé out during his weekend one Coachella set, the two haven’t played together since. And, considering the record boasts a ton of features, including Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, Pharrell Williams, and Snoop Dogg, we can only hope that they might have some special surprise guests in store for the tour.

“It has some of the best Kay beats that he’s ever made, and some of the best singing and rapping I’ve ever done,” Aminé told W Magazine upon the release. “It really leveled up my artistic capabilities.”

“‘4EVA’ is one of the dance songs on the album, and people expect it’s going to go in that direction, but it’s completely the opposite,” Kaytranada added. “They are really going to experience my versatility as a producer.”

Tickets for the tour are available starting this Friday at 10 a.m. local time for each city. Find additional information here, and a complete list of dates below.

09/07 — Montréal, Quebec @ Off Piknic

09/09 — Portland, Oregon @ McMenamins Edgefield

09/12 — Chicago, Illinois @ The Salt Shed

09/14 — New York, New York @ The Brooklyn Mirage

09/16 — Los Angeles, California @ Greek Theatre