Aminé and Kaytranada’s upcoming joint album Kaytraminé has been exciting fans on the internet since it was announced, and lead single “4eva” drove the buzz to a deafening pitch. After Kaytranada brought out Aminé during his Coachella set, the wait for their album became borderline unbearable, but today, they’ve shared some information that should ease the impatience of their ravenous fans: the cover, tracklist, and release date, which isn’t too far off now.

Both artists appear on the cover in summery outfits lounging on deck chairs, with Kaytra dressed for the pool and Aminé holding a glass of champagne. The pool theme continues on the tracklist, with sun umbrellas and beach balls dotting the blue background between the track titles. The whole thing gives the vibe of a late ’80s/early ’90s catalog, with bright colors and oversaturated photo processing imitating the film photography and glossy pages of the two artists’ early youth.

Meanwhile, the tracklist includes some impressive features, with Big Sean, Freddie Gibbs, Pharrell Williams, and Snoop Dogg all putting in some appearances, while Kaytraminé gives a leg up to rising singer Amaarae. In the comments, fans are already calling Kaytraminé the album of the summer. It’s due on May 19.