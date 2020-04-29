Kaytranada’s ‘Need It’ Video Goes From Club Brawl To Dance Fight

Towards the end of last year, Kaytranada dropped Bubba, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2016 debut album, the esteemed 99.9%. A highlight of the new album is the tropical-influenced and club-ready “Need It,” and now Kaytranada has shared a video for the Masego-featuring track. The blue-tinted clip appropriately takes place in a club, and a confrontation between two parties turns into fisticuffs, although the “brawl” quickly transforms into a dance-fighting session.

Like many artists, Kaytranada was forced to change his touring plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was a big bummer for him. “I was so ready for this tour, damn it man,” he tweeted earlier this month. That’s probably because he was so excited about Bubba, which he sees as a creative evolution for him, as he tweeted shortly after the album’s release, “I’m so damn happy i put out this LP. I was tired of people referring 99.9% constantly. I had all these songs that i’ve been working on in between. I would reply them like ‘thank you but Damn! i cant wait til you hear the new sh*t!’ BUBBA feels more like me.”

Watch the “Need It” video above.

Bubba is out now via RCA. Get it here.