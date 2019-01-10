Kehlani Shares A Sultry New Track, ‘Nights Like This,’ And Details About An Upcoming Mixtape And Album

01.10.19 54 mins ago

R&B superstar (and soon-to-be mom) Kehlani visited Zane Lowe’s World Record this afternoon to premiere her breezy, brooding new track “Nights Like This.” Over a bouncy beat, Kehlani waxes nostalgic about a former love: “On some nights like this, shawty, I can’t help but think of us / I’ve been reminiscin’, sippin’, missin’ ya / Can you tell me what’s with all this distant love? / If I called, would you pick it up?”

The single also features Ty Dolla Sign. The singer told Lowe that she has collaborated with the rapper in the past, and is excited to finally premiere one of their joint tracks: “I love Ty. We’ve made songs and it just hasn’t come out because it hasn’t been the time […] This was just the perfect time for us both to finally put something out.”

Kehlani also teased new full-length projects in her conversation with Lowe. The singer will release a new mixtape “really soon” that features collaborations with three or four artists — but she can’t tell us who. The prolific artist has also been working on an album, which she calls her “most serious” yet. On this project, Kehlani will interpolate stories about her parents with her own experiences, a decades-spanning history of family and love:

“I’m telling stories I’ve never told, they’re not even, some, from my perspective, they’re from the perspective of two people that I’m about to bring out into the world, into light. Which transfers into how I interpreted their stories and then transfers… it’s basically a gift to my daughter.”

The singer didn’t give word on when we should expect either of the full-length projects, but “Nights Like This” is a great track, and certainly enough to hold us over for a while. Watch the video for Kehlani’s new track with Ty Dolla Sign, “Nights Like This,” above.

TAGSKehlaninights like thisty dolla sign

