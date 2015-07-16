Keith Richards Kept It Simple On New Song ‘Trouble’

Your dad is going to be so pumped.

Keith Richards just dropped “Trouble,” the first track off his upcoming album Crosseyed Heart.

Heart is Richards’ first solo album in 20 years and “Trouble” is a surprising turn toward PC Music’s brand of obnoxiously self-aware and post-modern electronica…

I’m kidding, of course. “Trouble” is exactly what you’d expect from the noted Justin Bieber-hater, a bluesy shuffle that is sure to get fans at amphitheaters across the country out of their $120 seats, if only briefly.

Heart drops Sept. 18 with a murderers’ row of talent to back it up. Richards co-wrote many of the songs with fellow A-listers like Norah Jones and his longtime band the X-Pensive Winos.

(Via Stereogum)

 

