Keith Richards Kept It Simple On New Song ‘Trouble’

Your dad is going to be so pumped.
Keith Richards just dropped “Trouble,” the first track off his upcoming album Crosseyed Heart.
Heart is Richards’ first solo album in 20 years and “Trouble” is a surprising turn toward PC Music’s brand of obnoxiously self-aware and post-modern electronica…
I’m kidding, of course. “Trouble” is exactly what you’d expect from the noted Justin Bieber-hater, a bluesy shuffle that is sure to get fans at amphitheaters across the country out of their $120 seats, if only briefly.
Heart drops Sept. 18 with a murderers’ row of talent to back it up. Richards co-wrote many of the songs with fellow A-listers like Norah Jones and his longtime band the X-Pensive Winos.
(Via Stereogum)
Keith Richards’ secret: If you look like a dead junkie at 25 and keep it up your whole life; when you’re 75 people will think you don’t look so bad.
My god, you’ve figured it out!
Dad here.
This is good. Keef’s solo albums are generally very, very good — rambling and shambolic and riff-heavy. I have long argued that he should have let the Stones break up in 1989 and just been the bluesman he’s always supposed to have been.