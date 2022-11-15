Kelela dropped her new single, “On The Run,” along with an announcement for her sophomore album, Raven. Produced by Yo van Lenz, Kelela, Kaytranada, Bambii, and Asmara, “On The Run” is a hypnotic, R&B track blended with hints of an electronic club-ready influence as she explores what it’s like to love. The stunning song follows Kelela’s previously-released “Happy Ending” and “Washed Away” — which will also appear on her forthcoming album.

“I started this process from the feeling of isolation and alienation I’ve always had as a black femme in dance music, despite its black origins,” she shared in a press release. “Raven is my first breath taken in the dark, an affirmation of black femme perspective in the midst of systemic erasure and the sound of our vulnerability turned to power.”

By the time Kelela’s new album arrives early next year, she has already made a significant name for herself in music. Her debut studio album drew positive critical attention and she’s done several notable collaborations with Solange, Gorillaz, and more. Her official return has been years in the making and has been incredibly welcomed by fans.

Listen to “On The Run” above. Below, find the Raven album art and tracklist.

1. “Washed Away”

2. “Happy Ending”

3. “Let It Go”

4. “On The Run”

5. “Missed Call”

6. “Closure”

7. “Contact”

8. “Fooley”

9. “Holier”

10. “Raven”

11. “Bruises”

12. “Sorbet”

13. “Divorce”

14. “Enough For Love”

15. “Far Away”

Raven is out 2/10/2023 via Warp. Pre-order it here.