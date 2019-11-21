Gorillaz spend a lot of time on screens — really, the “band” can only exist on them, considering they are an animated creation of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett — but it looks like the time has come for them to make their debut on the silver screens of your local cinemas — but there’s a catch. The band’s upcoming documentary film, Gorillaz: Reject False Icons, will only be in theaters for one night in December. Tickets for the Monday, December 16 release go on sale next Wednesday.

According to the press release, the film is directed by Denholm Hewlett — the son of the band’s co-creator Jamie Hewlett — and will chronicle the making of the band and their tours for their last two albums, Humanz and The Now Now. Naturally, it’ll feature appearances from many of the band’s biggest collaborators of the era, including Danny Brown, De La Soul, DRAM, Kelela, Little Simz, Mavis Staples, Noel Gallagher, Pusha T, Vince Staples, and Yasiin Bey.

The film was shot over the course of three years and includes footage from Gorillaz’s Demon Dayz festivals in the UK and Los Angeles. More information can be found at rejectfalseicons.com.

