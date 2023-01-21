It’s been nearly six years since Kendrick Lamar released his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, DAMN., in 2017. The project debuted at No.1 on Billboard and spawned chart-topping hits like “Humble,” “Loyalty,” and “Love.” The album sold over 600k units in its first week and has been certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) since 2018. Lamar even scored a Grammy for Best Rap Album and a Pulitzer Prize For Music. On Friday, January 20, the rapper hit another major milestone with the album: It’s now spent 300 weeks on the Billboard 200.

“.@kendricklamar’s ‘DAMN.’ has now spent 300 weeks on the Billboard 200. It has never left the chart,” Chart Data reported.

Lamar’s commercial success has been substantial throughout his career, and he’s been cemented as one of his generation’s most influential hip-hop artists. Recently, his second album, good kid, m.A.A.d city., became the first hip-hop studio album to spend 10 years on the Billboard chart — an incredible feat.

The “DNA” rapper recently celebrated the album’s 10th anniversary during a stop on his The Big Steppers Tour stop at Accor Arena in Paris this past October. The concert, which was live-streamed in conjunction with Amazon, featured sets from Grammy Award-winning recording artist Baby Keem, who is also Lamar’s cousin, and pgLang’s Tanna Leone. The enigmatic rapper’s concert followed the release of his fifth album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which was released in May 2022.

The project served as the rapper’s first body of work since releasing 2017’s DAMN., and it debuted at No.1 atop the Billboard 200.