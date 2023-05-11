Ab-Soul has plenty of wisdom to pass forward to aspiring musicians. The Top Dawg Entertainment artist delivered one of Uproxx‘s Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022 in “Do Better” featuring Zacari, a track housed on Herbert, his December 2022 album. LeBron James is already on the hook to A&R the next album.

Before setting out on his The Intelligent Movement Tour this summer, Ab-Soul is going to spread intelligence by giving a lecture at Mickey Factz’s Pendulum Ink Academy on May 24.

“Pendulum Ink would like to present @souloho3 as our Legendary Guest for Metaphor May,” Mickey Factz posted on Instagram earlier this week. “He will be lecturing and answering questions for those who attend outside of the school.”

The flyer teases that Ab-Soul will be “lecturing on his writing, flow & emotional process.” Enrollment is available here.

Previous “Legendary Guests” to speak at Pendulum Ink include Method Man, Twista, Che Noir, Lady London, and more.

Ab-Soul probably won’t struggle to come up with source material for the lecture, especially when it comes to his emotions. Around the release of Herbert, he shared with Rolling Stone that he attempted suicide in the not-so-distant past.

“Most of what you’ve heard, I wrote before … it,” he told the publication. “I just wanna make it clear: You see me smiling, but it’s not funny. I think that’s just my way of healing from it.”