Today is the first official day of summer and you know what that means: It’s DJ Mustard season. The LA-based beat-maker with hip-hop’s favorite producer tag (“Mustard on the beat, hoe!”) previously released a few tracks from his upcoming album Perfect Ten, including the upbeat MIgos anthem “Pure Water” and the big-money celebration “100 Bands” with Quavo, 21 Savage, YG, and Meek Mill, but it looks like he was saving the best for the album announcement. “On God” may very well be the posse cut party anthem of the summer, featuring ASAP Ferg, YG, Tyga, and ASAP Rocky on a beat made for wild dancing and day drinking at the ratchet, sun-soaked activities of your choice.

While ASAP Ferg provides a boastful hook, YG, Tyga, and Rocky each contribute upbeat, punchline-laden verses sure to produce a few favorite Instagram captions over a DJ Mustard beat that ups the ante on his usual, stripped-down formula. Those signature, rattling snares are present as always, but here, Mustard layers his trademark simple melodies with a heaping dollop of symphonic synth strings which increase the drama just enough to make the track feel even more cinematic than usual. Picture a west coast version of Juvenile’s “Back That Ass Up,” and get ready to hear this one all summer.

Perfect Ten is set for release next Friday, June 28 on 10 Summers/Interscope Records.