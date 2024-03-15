At South By Southwest on Monday, March 11, Drake’s team hosted an after-party (but Drake himself wasn’t there) following the premiere of the new docuseries Magic City: An American Fantasy, which was co-executive produced by Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment. The event went down at Austin’s Mayfair nightclub, where Bobbi Althoff reportedly showed up before getting kicked out.

Why Was Bobbi Althoff Reportedly Kicked Out Of Drake’s SXSW Party?

“A source inside the party” reportedly told the Daily Mail, “I have no idea how she got in because she was not invited by organizers or hosts of the event. If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it’s easy to see why she wasn’t invited — and why she was removed as soon as possible.”

So, the reason seems to be that Althoff wasn’t invited due to her and Drake’s past.

Last summer, Drake appeared on Althoff’s The Really Good podcast. Shortly after their awkward-by-design interview, Drake unfollowed Althoff on social media, which sparked rumors of beef between the two. In January, though, Althoff said, “He’s a very nice person. Him and Funny Marco. Both of them definitely changed my whole entire life.” She also noted that she and Drake spoke regularly, and at the time, she had last talked to him “a couple weeks, maybe a month ago.”