There might not be a more tenacious musician in the game right now than Kesha. Her struggles against both the abuse of songwriter/producer Dr. Luke and her label at Sony have been well documented, and her success in spite of them is an inspirational story of resilience. But Kesha is human, too, and even as mighty a she is, there are some things that even she can’t easily move on from.

At a recent concert in Dubai on February 9th, Kesha suffered an on-stage fall and tore her ACL in her knee. It’s the kind of injury that ends a season in the NFL and can derail a career in the NBA, and in the music world, it is no small feat to get over, either. Today, Kesha will undergo surgery to repair it, which will result in months of rehab. The singer is postponing her scheduled tours of Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan as a result, hoping to be back in fighting shape for her summer run with Macklemore.

Kesha released the following statement:

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors’ orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond. Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work. I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

It’s a bad bit of luck from a singer that deserves her luck to turn around. But it is only a temporary setback, and Kesha should be back to her old self in no time.