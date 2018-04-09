Kesha Officiates A Same-Sex Marriage In Her Moving ‘I Need A Woman To Love’ Video

04.09.18 55 mins ago

Kesha has been a constant LGBTQ ally and continues championing the community by participating in the Universal Love compilation. Helmed by MGM Resorts, the six-song collection finds contemporary artists, including the Rainbow singer, reimagining classic wedding songs in a more inclusive way.

Her contribution reworks Janis Joplin’s “I Need A Man To Love” by switching out the gender pronouns, and now, Kesha has released a tearjerking visual companion for the powerful song.

The nearly six-minute-long video documents the real-life relationship of Dani and Lindsay as they embark on something they thought they’d never be able to do: get married. The clip splices Kesha channeling her inner Joplin as she wails “I need a woman to love me,” with spoken word interviews from the couple and the pop star explaining the importance of normalizing homosexual relationships.

The video’s climax is Dani and Lindsay’s wedding ceremony at the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip, officiated by Kesha herself. “This will be my third same-sex marriage,” she reveals in the clip. “I’m just gonna assume that this will go according to plan.”

The ceremony was held on March 26, 2018, which marks the anniversary of the first same-sex marriage license in the U.S. Watch the video above. Preferably with a box of Kleenex nearby.

Around The Web

TAGSI Need A Woman To LoveKESHAUniversal Love

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP