Kesha has been a constant LGBTQ ally and continues championing the community by participating in the Universal Love compilation. Helmed by MGM Resorts, the six-song collection finds contemporary artists, including the Rainbow singer, reimagining classic wedding songs in a more inclusive way.

Her contribution reworks Janis Joplin’s “I Need A Man To Love” by switching out the gender pronouns, and now, Kesha has released a tearjerking visual companion for the powerful song.

The nearly six-minute-long video documents the real-life relationship of Dani and Lindsay as they embark on something they thought they’d never be able to do: get married. The clip splices Kesha channeling her inner Joplin as she wails “I need a woman to love me,” with spoken word interviews from the couple and the pop star explaining the importance of normalizing homosexual relationships.

The video’s climax is Dani and Lindsay’s wedding ceremony at the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip, officiated by Kesha herself. “This will be my third same-sex marriage,” she reveals in the clip. “I’m just gonna assume that this will go according to plan.”

The ceremony was held on March 26, 2018, which marks the anniversary of the first same-sex marriage license in the U.S. Watch the video above. Preferably with a box of Kleenex nearby.