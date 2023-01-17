Late last year, Brockhampton officially broke up, but not before dropping two albums in the time span of two days. First came the highly anticipated seventh LP The Family, then was the surprise record TM. They’re already hard enough to keep up with, especially when it comes to the beloved member Kevin Abstract, who’s apparently never slowing down.

The artist told GQ in a new interview that he has a lot of ambitions and goals for this year, including putting out a solo LP. “I want to put an album out this summer,” he said. And that’s not it — he also mentioned a tour and venturing into new artistic mediums, such as film and TV, which his friends do.

Abstract was actually the only member of Brockhampton on The Family. About the new Brockhampton records and the breakup of the band, Abstract wrote in a letter, “The members of the band began to move our separate ways and focus on our individual careers and passions. With this project, a few of us were inspired to make something new that would bring closure to the past and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures.”