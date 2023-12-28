On Wednesday, December 27, Glock confirmed the death of its namesake, Gaston Glock, on its website’s homepage. The Austrian inventor was 94 years old. Several reputed outlets, such as ABC, Reuters, and The New York Times, offered detailed obituaries. But many people were more interested in Key Glock‘s reaction.

“RIP UNK,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) — a very simple message that has since gone viral. Born Markeyvius Cathey, the Memphis rapper has previously explained how he got his Key Glock stage name. When asked about it for Gutta TV’s YouTube channel in September 2017, he said, “Right here where you’re standing, in these streets of Memphis. I ain’t gonna go into details, but I got that joint.”

Glock’s post earned several clever responses. “rip to the real OG GLOCK,” the X user @sincerelydylan wrote. Someone going by Spiffy Global chimed in, writing, “Just heard they giving you the company gang. Congratulations.” Meanwhile, many other people suggested that Key Glock should drop a song in honor of Gaston Glock. Someone even tossed out the not-so-bad idea of a future album titled Glockfather.

All the glocks linking in heaven pic.twitter.com/2XQaH0Q6tx — Vintage_Steez (@VintageSteez) December 27, 2023

