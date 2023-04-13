Kid Cudi has always called himself “The Man on The Moon,” even going as far as using the title for three of his albums (most recently in 2020), but he really lives up to his nickname in the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ original film, Crater.

A throwback to the kids’ adventure films of the ’80s and ’90s, Crater follows a group of five teens as they take a road trip to a mysterious crater at the behest of one kid’s dad, played by Cudi. Oh, by the way, that crater is on the moon, where they live. The classic formula gets a cool sci-fi update, transplanting the usual danger-laden road trip to the future, when mankind has colonized the Earth’s moon via a massive dome on its surface.

Cudi encourages his movie son to visit the crater, far outside the safety of the dome, and his voiceover throughout the trailer seems to suggest that the point is the journey, not necessarily the destination. Along the way, the kids encounter potentially deadly meteor showers, play a game of low-G baseball — that home run hit is definitely out of the park — and experience some young love. It looks very nostalgic and futuristic at the same time and utterly delightful as a way for millennials to bond with their own kids.

Crater is just one of the many, many projects on Cudi’s docket for the year, which include even more movie and television projects, a tour, and a new album. Check out the trailer above.

Crater will stream on Disney+ beginning May 12.