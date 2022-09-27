Kid Cudi’s passion project Entergalactic premieres on Netflix in just a few days on September 30, and the album, also entitled Entergalactic, hits streaming platforms the same day. He revealed most of the album was made three years ago but that the Kenya Barris-assisted series is the “greatest piece of art” he’s ever made.

It’s a joy to see Cudi honing in on his pursuit of happiness amidst his ongoing social media feud with Kanye West and Mike Dean. Maybe we’ll have the pleasure to read all about those complicated relationships and others in his upcoming memoir.

Im writing a memoir. Im finally gonna tell my story. The full story. All real. All honest. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 16, 2022

We’ve heard the single off the new album featuring Ty Dolla Sign, “Willing To Trust” and well…an alleged leaked album with nothing but fart sounds on wax. But don’t fret because Cudi has released an official tracklist that we can trust.

#Entergalactic SEPT 30TH HERE WE GO BITCH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uz7Y2i8CRH — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 26, 2022

The Cleveland native called upon the likes of 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot Da Genius on this one and promises Entergalactic the album is not to be mistaken for a soundtrack to the Netflix special but yet another Cudi offering to enjoy after his long hiatus; He wrote in response to a tweet, “NOT A SOUNDTRACK.”

NOT A SOUNDTRACK https://t.co/oECtfCIMFn — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 27, 2022

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.