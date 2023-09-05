Kid Cudi’s former plans to retire from music were clearly an expression of professional frustration as he is hard at work on his upcoming album, Insano. Unfortunately, the musician has just hit a bump in the road. Today (September 4), Cudi took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share a few updates regarding the project’s release.
“I have to push ‘Insano’ back til January,” wrote the entertainer, noting his perfectionist personality as the reason. But he was sure to end it on a positive note. As an apology for the delay, Cudi uploaded two tracks, “Most Ain’t Dennis” and “Ill What I Bleed,” off the forthcoming body of work onto his official Soundcloud page.
Both are a full display of Cudi’s innovative combination of vocal distortion via auto-tune and trap-heavy bass. As far as the inspiration behind the records goes, “Most Ain’t Dennis,” which was produced by BNYX & SADPONY, is in a way dedicated to his longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Dennis Cummings (the executive producer of Cudi’s film projects, 2021’s A Man Named Scott and 2022’s Entergalactic). On it, Cudi chronicles the difficulty in finding quality connections.
On the other hand, “Ill What I Bleed,” also produced by BNYX, is all about Cudi’s confidence in himself as he brags about his trendsetting swagger. Cudi has been receptive to his supporter’s feedback in the past. In May, he even scrapped a track that was set to appear on Insano because of the negative response it garnered. So, fans won’t be holding back their thoughts regarding these two new records.
Read the full statement about Insano‘s delay below.
Hey, fam! Got some updates for y’all. Some bad news, some good. I have to push ‘Insano’ back til January. I want to make sure that everything lines up, and that I give y’all the best version of myself. This album is amazing, and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y’all. That’s the bad news. I still plan on releasing the next single soon, so don’t even worry about that.
The good news is, since I’m doing this and I know you all are feening to get a listen of the album, I’m releasing two new jams from ‘Insano’ tonight on Soundcloud. Just for you. (And I promise I won’t take them down.) These songs are some of my favorites on the album and I really think you’ll dig them. I’m sorry for the delay everybody but I’m a perfectionist. And things gotta be right. I love y’all! Enjoy!
