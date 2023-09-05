Kid Cudi’s former plans to retire from music were clearly an expression of professional frustration as he is hard at work on his upcoming album, Insano. Unfortunately, the musician has just hit a bump in the road. Today (September 4), Cudi took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share a few updates regarding the project’s release.

“I have to push ‘Insano’ back til January,” wrote the entertainer, noting his perfectionist personality as the reason. But he was sure to end it on a positive note. As an apology for the delay, Cudi uploaded two tracks, “Most Ain’t Dennis” and “Ill What I Bleed,” off the forthcoming body of work onto his official Soundcloud page.

Both are a full display of Cudi’s innovative combination of vocal distortion via auto-tune and trap-heavy bass. As far as the inspiration behind the records goes, “Most Ain’t Dennis,” which was produced by BNYX & SADPONY, is in a way dedicated to his longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Dennis Cummings (the executive producer of Cudi’s film projects, 2021’s A Man Named Scott and 2022’s Entergalactic). On it, Cudi chronicles the difficulty in finding quality connections.

On the other hand, “Ill What I Bleed,” also produced by BNYX, is all about Cudi’s confidence in himself as he brags about his trendsetting swagger. Cudi has been receptive to his supporter’s feedback in the past. In May, he even scrapped a track that was set to appear on Insano because of the negative response it garnered. So, fans won’t be holding back their thoughts regarding these two new records.

Read the full statement about Insano‘s delay below.