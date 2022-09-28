Kid Cudi Had Ti West Edit ‘X’ So His Mom Could Watch It

With his new multimedia project Entergalactic coming out Friday, Kid Cudi stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about the upcoming project, perform one of its songs with Ty Dolla Sign, and share adorable stories about his family with host Jimmy Fallon.

One of those stories involved another of Cudi’s acting roles from earlier this year in the horror film X. Because of the film’s explicit nature — it’s about a film crew being killed off while trying to shoot an X-rated movie at an elderly couple’s farm — Cudi jokes that he asked director Ti West to make a “mommy edit” so he could screen it for his mom. To his surprise, the director came through, asking for his mom’s address so he could send her the cleaned-up version of the film.

Cudi also explained his and his daughter’s made-up language, which consists mainly of “meeps” and other nonsense sounds. Then, he joined Entergalactic co-star Ty Dolla Sign (a lot of Tys/Tis in Cudi’s contact list, eh?) onstage to perform “Willing To Trust” from the musical side of the project.

Watch Kid Cudi’s interview with Jimmy Fallon up top and check out with performance with Ty Dolla Sign below.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.