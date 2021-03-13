A new music-based trend seem to be born every week on TikTok. The social media app has housed favorites like the Renegade, Buss It, and Silhouette challenges, all of which have been supported by the artists whose songs serve as the their foundations. Kid Cudi is the latest act to have his music trend on TikTok, but when he saw the way his song was being used in the videos, the rapper found it hard to show support.

I dont fuck w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. Im not flattered 🤷🏾‍♂️ — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 13, 2021

“I dont f*ck w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “We live in a strange time. Im not flattered (shrugging emoji).” The TikToks Cudi is referring to finds users taking the “now look at this” line from Cudi’s 2008 hit “Day ‘N’ Nite,” which is used for a two-part video. In the first part, users recite the “Day ‘N’ Nite” line as the song plays in background. This leads into the second half, in which something bizarre or hilarious happens. A fan responded to Cudi’s tweet and said, “Cudi is goated, but it just ain’t that deep really,” but the rapper pushed back.

I dont think im makin it "deep" by tweetin how I feel. Now if I was ranting thats another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I dont approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. Im passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that https://t.co/Ypzx36mS9W — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 13, 2021

“I dont think im makin it ‘deep’ by tweetin how I feel,” he replied. “Now if I was ranting thats another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I dont approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me.” Cudi added, “Im passionate about my sh*t so idc who has a problem w that.”

You can see some examples of the TikToks below.

The trend is pretty fire tho… but for you I will boycott this sound. pic.twitter.com/H0IEisAmSd — malekthetweeter (@malekthetweeter) March 13, 2021

This is what he's talking about for anyone who doesn't know. pic.twitter.com/ygArWkl7bd — Lil Skill ✌️♥☀ (@LilSkillMusic) March 13, 2021