Kid Cudi Is Starting A Podcast And Ben Schwartz Is Already A Fan

As touring and live performances slow up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists who’d normally be on the road for most of the year suddenly have a lot of free time on their hands. While many have filled up the additional hours of the day with work on new music, some are finding other ways to both scratch their creative itch and stay active. One of the more popular occupations has been podcasts and the latest rapper to hop on that particular wave is Kid Cudi.

On Wednesday evening, Cudi posed the question to his Twitter followers, “Should I do my own podcast?” When the replies seemed to agree on a resounding “yes,” he confirmed, “Ok… I’m doing my own podcast then.” He elaborated that his brand of content would include “All love no sh*t talkin’. Only uplifting artists and talkin with my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It’ll be like your hangin with me, smokin’ and shootin’ the sh*t for awhile. It’ll be meant to comfort the lonely.”

Should I do my own podcast?? — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

Ok…im doin my own podcast then — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

The idea caught on like wildfire, with at least one celebrity co-signer: Ben Schwartz, who most recently voiced the title character in the Sonic The Hedgehog movie and launched the Netflix comedy series, Middleditch And Schwartz with fellow actor Tom Middleditch. Schwartz noted he was “already very excited for the intro/outro music and the words in between” and said he couldn’t wait to listen, sharing a photo of himself with Cudi from earlier this year when Cudi rented out a theater to screen Sonic with Ben and fans. The two stars discovered they were each other’s fans last year on Twitter.

All love no shit talkin. Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

Ben reads my mind https://t.co/SIhXJsuZr2 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

Hahha this is true! Glad I spent it w u and the fans 🤗 https://t.co/RW9AttBCAQ — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

Other stars to catch the podcasting bug include Lil Wayne, whose Young Money Radio has already been filled with illustrious guests like Drake, Eminem, and Nicki Minaj.