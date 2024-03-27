In 2020, Kid Cudi and Travis Scott linked up as The Scotts to release a single of the same name, which ended up topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since then, fans have been yearning for more, and the future of the duo is somewhat unclear. In late 2022, Cudi said “the moment has passed” for a full collaborative album, but in 2023, he declared a joint album is “def happening at some point.” Well, it looks like “some point” has now arrived, with a heavy emphasis on “looks like.”

Yesterday (March 26), a new album called Webster II (stylized as W E B S T E R I I) popped up on Apple Music (it’s still there as of this post), credited to Jackboys (Scott’s collective) and The Scotts. The 16-track project is a hair over an hour long. However, there are some indicators that this isn’t a legitimate project.

Neither Cudi nor Scott have promoted it at all on social media or elsewhere. Also worth noting is that the way the project is credited on Apple Music is different than how the song “The Scotts” is: The album is attributed to Jackboys and The Scotts, while the single is credited to The Scotts, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi. However, the definitive proof, as one X (formerly Twitter) user correctly pointed out, is that Webster II is just an unauthorized upload of 4th Dimension, a fan-made Travis Scott album that was created with AI tools and released in 2023.

Check out some reactions to Webster II below.

So nobody isnt talking about a random album drop from JACKBOYS & THE SCOTTS?! pic.twitter.com/0p31rkmEFE — hoodiesteph (@Pentathatnig) March 26, 2024

they stole a travis scott AI project called 4th dimension. Also that shit hacked — Moonie Muzik 🌑 (@tynymolly_lel) March 26, 2024

Travis did his thing on Webster II album 9/10 — Father (@felixelcato) March 26, 2024

@HipHopNumbers this Webster II album is pretty good, kind of outta nowhere — Jibb (@ItsJibb) March 26, 2024