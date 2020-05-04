Kid Cudi’s decade-plus career has earned the rapper a number of accolades, including a prominent role in this season’s Westworld. Even with his awards, Kid Cudi has never had a song reach No. 1 on the charts… until Monday. The rapper recently joined forces with Travis Scott for the hard-hitting track “The Scotts,” and the single earned him his first No. 1 ever.

“The Scotts” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated May 9. Along with marking Cudi’s career first No. 1, the single became Scott’s third time achieving the feat. It’s only the 37th song ever to debut on top of the chart. Upon its debut, the single garnered over 42.2 million streams in the US alone and was purchased for download 67,000 times, according to Billboard. The single’s impressive number of downloads makes it No. 3 in digital sales so far in 2020, following BTS’ “On” and Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.”

Kid Cudi shared his unabridged excitement to social media upon hearing the news. Cudi thanked both his fans and Travis Scott for the achievement: “THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY MUTHAF*CKIN BROTHER!”

😭🙏🏾 THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY MUTHAFUCKIN BROTHER! TO MY PARTNER IN RAGE TRAVIS AND ALL MY FANS AROUND THE WORLD THAT SUPPORTED US AND GOT US ON LISTS, I FUCKIN LOVE YOU!! ❤️😘🤘🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/vAt4d6WeGN — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 4, 2020

Along with the single earning Cudi his first No. 1, this weeks’ charts also give Megan Thee Stallion a career first. Megan’s “Savage (Remix)” with Beyonce jumped to No. 4 this week, making it the rapper’s first Top-10 single.