The Kid Laroi Follows The VMAs By Announcing A 2022 World Tour

It was a big night for The Kid Laroi yesterday, as he joined Justin Bieber to open the VMAs. Well, he’s parlaying that into a significant morning, as he has announced the dates for his 2022 world tour, his first global trek. The shows kick off in North America in late January before heading to Europe in March and Australia in May.

He also reflected on his VMAs experience, tweeting, “Just opened the VMA’s. What the f*ck is life. I love you family. Thank you for everything. NONE of this sh*t would be possible without you. I’m forever in debt to you all. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and support the people I love most around me. There’s no way I will ever be able to repay you.”

Just opened the VMA’s. What the fuck is life. — charlton (@thekidlaroi) September 13, 2021

I love you family.

Thank you for everything.

NONE of this shit would be possible without you.

I’m forever in debt to you all.

I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and support the people I love most around me.

There’s no way I will ever be able to repay you. — charlton (@thekidlaroi) September 13, 2021

Check out the list of tour dates below.

01/29/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

02/01/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

02/03/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

02/05/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

02/07/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/08/2022 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/10/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/11/2022 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/12/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

02/15/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

02/16/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

02/17/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

02/19/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

02/21/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/23/2022 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

02/24/2022 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

02/27/2022 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

03/01/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/02/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/04/2022 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors

03/05/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoors

03/06/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ Echostage

03/08/2022 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

03/09/2022 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

03/10/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

03/28/2022 — Copenhagen @ VEGA Main Hall

03/31/2022 — Oslo @ Sentrum Scene

04/02/2022 — Stockholm @ Fryshuset

04/04/2022 — Berlin @ Columbiahalle

04/05/2022 — Offenbach @ Stadthalle

04/06/2022 — Munich @ Muffathalle

04/08/2022 — Milan @ Fabrique

04/10/2022 — Zurich @ X-Tra

04/11/2022 — Cologne @ E-Werk

04/13/2022 — Esch-Sur-Alzette @ Rockhal Mainhall

04/14/2022 — Paris @ Elysee Montmartre

04/16/2022 — Amsterdam @ Melkweg Max

04/17/2022 — Tilburg @ Poppodium 013

04/18/2022 — Brussels @ La Madeleine

04/20/2022 — Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse

04/22/2022 — London @ O2 Academy Brixton

04/23/2022 — Birmingham @ O2 Academy

04/27/2022 — Glasgow @ Academy

04/28/2022 — Dublin @ Olympia

05/26/2022 — Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena

05/30/2022 — Perth @ RAC Arena

06/01/2022 — Adelaide @ Entertainment Centre

06/03/2022 — Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena

06/06/2022 — Brisbane @ Riverstage

06/10/2022 — Wellington @ TSB Arena

06/11/2022 — Auckland @ Spark Arena