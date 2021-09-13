The Kid Laroi Follows The VMAs By Announcing A 2022 World Tour

It was a big night for The Kid Laroi yesterday, as he joined Justin Bieber to open the VMAs. Well, he’s parlaying that into a significant morning, as he has announced the dates for his 2022 world tour, his first global trek. The shows kick off in North America in late January before heading to Europe in March and Australia in May.
He also reflected on his VMAs experience, tweeting, “Just opened the VMA’s. What the f*ck is life. I love you family. Thank you for everything. NONE of this sh*t would be possible without you. I’m forever in debt to you all. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and support the people I love most around me. There’s no way I will ever be able to repay you.”
Check out the list of tour dates below.
01/29/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
02/01/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
02/03/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
02/05/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
02/07/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/08/2022 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
02/10/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/11/2022 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
02/12/2022 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
02/15/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
02/16/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
02/17/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
02/19/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
02/21/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/23/2022 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
02/24/2022 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
02/27/2022 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
03/01/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/02/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/04/2022 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors
03/05/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoors
03/06/2022 — Washington, D.C. @ Echostage
03/08/2022 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
03/09/2022 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
03/10/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/28/2022 — Copenhagen @ VEGA Main Hall
03/31/2022 — Oslo @ Sentrum Scene
04/02/2022 — Stockholm @ Fryshuset
04/04/2022 — Berlin @ Columbiahalle
04/05/2022 — Offenbach @ Stadthalle
04/06/2022 — Munich @ Muffathalle
04/08/2022 — Milan @ Fabrique
04/10/2022 — Zurich @ X-Tra
04/11/2022 — Cologne @ E-Werk
04/13/2022 — Esch-Sur-Alzette @ Rockhal Mainhall
04/14/2022 — Paris @ Elysee Montmartre
04/16/2022 — Amsterdam @ Melkweg Max
04/17/2022 — Tilburg @ Poppodium 013
04/18/2022 — Brussels @ La Madeleine
04/20/2022 — Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse
04/22/2022 — London @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/23/2022 — Birmingham @ O2 Academy
04/27/2022 — Glasgow @ Academy
04/28/2022 — Dublin @ Olympia
05/26/2022 — Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena
05/30/2022 — Perth @ RAC Arena
06/01/2022 — Adelaide @ Entertainment Centre
06/03/2022 — Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena
06/06/2022 — Brisbane @ Riverstage
06/10/2022 — Wellington @ TSB Arena
06/11/2022 — Auckland @ Spark Arena