Killer Mike and Andre 3000 have been collaborators and friends for decades. As members of Atlanta’s Dungeon Family musical collective, the two have maintained a musical chemistry that’s hard to come by.

On Michael — Killer Mike’s sixth studio album and his first solo album in 11 years — Andre is featured on a track called “Scientists & Engineers,” which has quickly proven to be a fan favorite. But according to radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, Mike and Andre have several other collaborations in the vault.

Earlier this week, Mike stopped by The Breakfast Club for an interview with Charlamagne, where the host recalled hearing a really special track of theirs at some point in the past, that has since remained unreleased.

“I’m not even joking, this is one of the greatest Hip Hop records, just musical records I’ve ever heard in my life,” said Charlamagne. “It’s phenomenal. I can’t even describe what y’all are doing on this record.”

Mike replied, noting that the pair has an even longer collaboration in the vault — on which, Mike raps for five minutes and Andre raps for seven.

“When you handsome and all the girls like you, you get to rap longer,” explained Mike.

According to Mike, the collaboration may see the light of day as earlier as next year, provided that Michael reaches No. 1.

You can check out the full interview above.

Michael is out now via Loma Vista. Find more information here.