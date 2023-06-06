Killer Mike‘s new album Michael is due next week and one song fans are most excited about is his collaboration with former Outkast member and full-time recluse, Andre 3000. The song is called “Scientists & Engineers” and also features Future — a one-time Dungeon Family disciple, according to Atlanta rap lore — and singer Eryn Allen Kane. However, fans almost didn’t get to hear the track after Andre told Mike he wasn’t feeling it. Fortunately, Kane’s presence on the track convinced him to change his mind when he heard the final version.

Mike recounted the story during this year’s 4th Annual Black Music Moguls Brunch in Atlanta, sharing a video of the anecdote on Instagram. In it, he recalls, “André 3000, he’s in Japan right now as we talk, playing the flute. He called me, he’s like, ‘Kill, I don’t know about the song, man. We just got a good rap record, man.’ And then Cuz [Lightyear] was like, ‘You sent him the final record?’ I’m like, ‘Nah.’ I sent it over with Eryn’s hook and stuff. He hit back with, ‘Yeah, yeah, you got the record. Who is that?!’ So thank you, Eryn, I really appreciate you for that.”

In addition to the aforementioned features, the No ID-produced Michael will also include appearances from Dave Chappelle and Young Thug (on the previously-released “Run“), Mike’s longtime partner-in-rhyme El-P (“Don’t Let The Devil“), Lil Wayne, and more, along with the previous singles “Don’t Let The Devil” and “Motherless.” It’s due June 16 via VLNS/Loma Vista.