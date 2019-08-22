Getty Image

A verdict is expected to be reached in Kodak Black’s federal weapons case soon. Kodak will plead guilty Thursday during a hearing in a Miami federal courtroom, according to the Sun Sentinel. In May, Kodak was charged with falsifying information on federal forms in an attempt to securely purchase three firearms. Before being able to perform at Rolling Loud, Kodak was detained. According to an indictment filed in a Southern District of Florida courtroom, Kodak is accused of knowingly making a false or fictitious statement twice within the last 12 months.

What tipped off Miami prosecutors was the confiscation of one of the three aforementioned firearms that Kodak purchased during a crime scene of a South Flordia shooting. Initially, Kodak pled not guilty. In this case, Kodak faces up to eight years in prison. However, the rapper has several other charges in other cases pending. Kodak’s been in a federal detention center in Miami since his arrest after a judge ruled that Kodak was a “danger to the community,” and denied the rapper bond. In fact, Kodak was already out on bond at the time of his latest arrest, as he awaited trial in South Carolina in regards to criminal sexual conduct charges. We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.