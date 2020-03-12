Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Criminal Possession Of A Weapon And Faces Up To 7 Years

Kodak Black is facing two-to-seven years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to ABC 7 WKBW Buffalo. The South Florida rapper was arrested for possession in April 2019, when he accidentally drove to the US/Canadian border with a carload of guns and weed.

The new sentence will run concurrently to the one he’s presently serving after pleading guilty to falsifying an application to buy guns and being sentenced to 46 months. That means that any additional time he receives beyond four years will be tacked onto the end of his current sentence — if he’s sentenced to five years, he’ll serve an additional year, and so on. He’s currently set for release in August of 2022, but with a new sentencing date of March 24, he’ll likely experience a nail-biting fortnight as he waits to find out his eventual fate.

Kodak did appeal his current prison sentence in November last year, hoping to perhaps receive a little less time in order to resume his rap career as quickly as possible. However, those plans may be complicated by the fact that he still has yet to go on trial for sexual assault, in a case that began in 2017 and is as-yet ongoing.

