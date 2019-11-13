South Florida rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to 46 months in prison on weapons charges after pleading guilty to lying on a background check while buying guns, according to the Miami Herald. Per the Herald, Kodak got lucky; the maximum penalty for the charges against him was 10 years.

Kodak was arrested by federal agents in May of this year at Rolling Loud in Miami, just a month after a prior arrest at the US/Canada border for guns and drugs. The Miami arrest stemmed from Kodak’s efforts to buy a gun in Hialeah, Florida in January, when he checked “no” to a question on the purchase application asking if he was currently under indictment for a crime.

Kodak is, of course, still under indictment for charges of criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina in 2016. A woman there alleges that Kodak raped her after a show. The rapper was still able to purchase the gun because he used a different Social Security number. Later, in March, he attempted to purchase another gun using his actual SSN and was blocked from purchasing it. The January gun, a Sig MPXK9, turned up at the scene of a shooting targeting a rival rap artist, according to prosecutors, along with Kodak’s fingerprints and a round in the chamber.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was denied bond, despite arguing that the guns had been purchased for self-defense after receiving death threats from gang members, even going as far as purchasing an armored Cadillac Escalade. Kodak still faces a 30-year sentence if convicted on the South Carolina sex charges, while his current stint in jail has also been troubled; according to prosecutors he’d beat up a prison guard while awaiting trial. In September, he released a statement from jail, blaming his current predicament on being “young, rich, and coming up out of the projects.”

