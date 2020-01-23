Kodak Black has a new prison release date in 2022, according to TMZ, which also reports that the Miami rapper was transferred to a new prison in Kentucky after a short stay in another facility in Oklahoma City. Kodak’s new release date is reportedly August 14, 2022, although he may be released a couple of days early due to a federal policy to release inmates on the days before the weekend — August 14 falls on a Sunday that year.

Kodak was sentenced to 46 months after he pled guilty of entering false information on a gun application, although he may face additional time if convicted for possession of a firearm by a felon, which along with a “habitual offender” tag, could result in up to 30 year more years for each the two charges against him. That’s before he stands trial for the still-pending sexual assault investigation against him, as he stands accused of raping a woman at his hotel while on tour in South Carolina.

The Miami rapper has maintained that officials at his current prison, FCI Miami, have been abusive throughout his sentence, alleging via social media that he was drugged, beaten, and denied food. Despite his protests, though, TMZ’s sources say he was not transferred due to his alleged mistreatment. Instead, it’s normally policy to give inmates a risk assessment determining which facilities would be best.

