At the end of March, it was revealed through his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, that Kodak Black was given an additional 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges against him. Cohen expressed dissatisfaction with the added sentence saying, “it should have been completely dismissed, as it was for the other 2 individuals in the same car, who testified that Kodak knew nothing about the firearm in the vehicle, and it was registered and legal to one of the other individuals he was with.” However, in a new report from TMZ, it appears that Kodak could possibly see a semblance of freedom for the last year of his sentence.

According to his lawyer, Kodak could spend the last year of his prison sentence at a halfway house and be released by 2021 as long as a number of variables go in their favor. To be eligible for the halfway house, Kodak would have to complete a court-ordered 500-hour drug treatment order, but the maximum-security facility that he is currently in does not offer that program. According to Cohen, the hope is that Kodak could be moved to a lower-security prison after Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle dropped three felony counts of possession of a firearm by an individual under 24. The lower-security prison they hope Kodak is moved to does offer the drug program, thus aiding his move to the halfway house.

A rep for State Attorney Rundle also revealed to TMZ that the three felony firearm charges were dropped because Rundle “felt that the [state] charges were a duplicate of the federal charges for which [Kodak Black] had already been convicted and is currently serving his sentence.”

[via TMZ]

