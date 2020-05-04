Kodak Black Claims He Was Beaten By Seven Prison Guards

As Kodak Black serves out his 46-month prison sentence for criminal weapon possession, he has reportedly found himself in yet another violent incident, reaching out through representatives to claim that he was brutally beaten by seven prison guards at United States Penitentiary, Big Sandy in Kentucky. He also claims he’s being denied phone and visitation privileges.

“We just heard from fellow inmates at Max. Penitentiary Big Sandy KY,” reads the caption of a post on Kodak Black’s Instagram page. “He couldn’t call himself as he is not allowed phone or visitation for 6 months as punishment for the incident in Miami, even though that has been the case since September, they refuse to give him credit for that time.” The incident in Miami being referenced allegedly took place in November 2019, when Kodak reportedly attacked a guard after being pepper-sprayed, resulting in the guard requiring hospitalization with crushed testes.

The post goes on to describe Kodak’s latest attack, saying, “Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object then after, one of the guards flicked his genitals and said, ‘You’re not so gangster now, you’re gonna need bigger balls to survive.'” The post reports that Kodak’s attorney was notified and is requesting an FBI investigation.

Kodak originally pled guilty to the charges against him, resulting in the 46-month sentence and a 2022 release date, however, additional charges surfaced that nearly tacked on more time. That time is scheduled to be served concurrently to his existing sentence so it seems likely he’ll get to see his original release date but he still has yet to go on trial for his 2017 sexual assault case, which could see him facing even more time.

