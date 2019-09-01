Kodak Black Releases A Statement From Prison After Pleading Guilty To Gun Charges

Getty Image

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to gun charges that first put the rapper in jail last May. He allegedly falsified legal documents in order to obtain three firearms and was later arrested in Miami just before he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival. The rapper was taken into custody and denied bail after a judge deemed him dangerous to the community.

Kodak initially pleaded not guilty but has since changed his stance. Even so, he is still reaching the public from behind bars. He recently posted a video of a controversial freestyle in which he rapped about wanting to punch Yung Miami in the stomach. Kodak has since apologized for the freestyle but continues to post on social media. The rapper made his first statement after pleading guilty in the form of an Instagram post.

Kodak Black shared a photo of a pile of fan mail. The image shows care packages of instant rice, letters, and even a piece of paper that reads “free Kodak.” The rapper made a statement in the form of prose as the photo’s caption. “4 Months Ago I Was Jus Facetiming Da Baddest Females On Planet Earth,” he wrote. “Na Im Makin Jail Calls Waitin On Mail Call. Ya Sometime I Come Off A Lil Arrogant But You`ll Be Too If You Was Young & Rich Comin Up Out Da Projects.”

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.