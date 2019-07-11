Getty Image

It looks like Jada Boo might have some competition for Kyle’s love.

In this exclusive clip below, when the multi-platinum rapper asks his artificial intelligence aces, Siri and Alexa, what he should eat for the day, the romantic competition begins. Siri goes straight for Kyle’s heart, recommending his go-to fish and chips combo. While the Ventura native mildly agrees with Siri, Alexa jumps in with a new recommendation, a spicy, juicy taco.

In an appalling move, Siri counters referring to Kyle as big daddy Kyle and calling the taco place sus, while declaring she ordered the rapper a pepperoni pizza.

A bit speechless, Kyle agrees to pizza, but not before Alexa calls Siri a b*tch and says she already placed the Postmates order for the pizza.

Alexa replies with her Doordash order confirmation, just as the two AIs trade ETAs back and forth. You’ll have to watch the episode to see how this plays out.

As a former high school drama nerd, as professed on his debut album Beautiful Loser, Kyle parlayed the success of “iSpy” with Lil Yatchy into opportunities outside of music. In a three-month span (or in the summer of 2018), Kyle released his major label album debut via Atlantic Records and starred in the Netflix original movie The After Party, which was supported by “Moment” with Wiz Khalifa.

Fast forward to June of 2019 and Kyle’s starring in Sugar And Toys. Created by the producers of The Boondocks and Black Dynamite, Carl Jones and Brian Ash respectively, the show puts a twist on Saturday morning cartoons. Unlike most cartoons in the genre, Sugar And Toys is the intersection for adult comedy, social commentary, and music culture parody.

You can check out the latest episode of Sugar and Toys at 11:00 PM (ET/PT) on Fuse.

Kyle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.