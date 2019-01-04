As of yesterday, Los Angeles residents, business owners, and Lady Gaga fans can look up to the sky and see stars. Just ahead of the Golden Globes this weekend, a billboard advertising A Star Is Born‘s titular pop singer Ally Maine went up in West Hollywood.
If you’ve seen the film, you might remember a scene where Ally and Bradley Cooper’s Jackson look out and see a rainbow-bright billboard of her face on the Sunset Strip. The billboard signifies Ally’s skyrocketing success as a pop star, and sparks Jackson’s worry that she might be sacrificing her artistic authenticity and selling out.
The real-life billboard looks exactly as it does in the movie — just Ally and her face, no slug at the bottom advertising for the Golden Globes or to catch A Star Is Born in theaters. No one has admitted to buying the billboard yet. YouTube star Tyler Oakley posted a cryptic tweet implying that he put up the poster, but clarified later that he was not responsible for this act of genius (but he “so would have”).
A Star Is Born is nominated for five Golden Globes, including an acting nod for Lady Gaga. Check out more pics of the Ally billboard below.
