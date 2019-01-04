Warner Bros.

As of yesterday, Los Angeles residents, business owners, and Lady Gaga fans can look up to the sky and see stars. Just ahead of the Golden Globes this weekend, a billboard advertising A Star Is Born‘s titular pop singer Ally Maine went up in West Hollywood.

If you’ve seen the film, you might remember a scene where Ally and Bradley Cooper’s Jackson look out and see a rainbow-bright billboard of her face on the Sunset Strip. The billboard signifies Ally’s skyrocketing success as a pop star, and sparks Jackson’s worry that she might be sacrificing her artistic authenticity and selling out.

Yup, they’ve put up an Ally billboard outside the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip. Same place it’s supposed to be in A STAR IS BORN, albeit a little lower. pic.twitter.com/oeBfwaQvBu — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 4, 2019

The real-life billboard looks exactly as it does in the movie — just Ally and her face, no slug at the bottom advertising for the Golden Globes or to catch A Star Is Born in theaters. No one has admitted to buying the billboard yet. YouTube star Tyler Oakley posted a cryptic tweet implying that he put up the poster, but clarified later that he was not responsible for this act of genius (but he “so would have”).

OMG NO IT WASN’T ME WHO ~BOUGHT~ THE BILLBOARD LMAO!! I JUST MEAN IT WAS THE BEST THING THAT HAPPENED TO ME TODAY!! OH MY GOD LMAO NOOOOOO LOL https://t.co/xxJRq4DkxA — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 4, 2019

IT WASN’T ME!! …but i so would have — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 4, 2019

A Star Is Born is nominated for five Golden Globes, including an acting nod for Lady Gaga. Check out more pics of the Ally billboard below.

A poster for @LadyGaga’s #AStarIsBorn character, Ally Maine was mysteriously put up in West Hollywood, California. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/eSQMFgsowO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2019