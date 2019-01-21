Getty Image

Last week, it was announced that Second Lady Karen Pence returned to teach at Immanuel Christian School, whose “Articles of Employment” refer to “homosexual or lesbian sexual activity” as “moral misconduct.” The school’s “parent agreement” also says that the school reserves the right to refuse admission to or discontinue enrollment of a student who engages in “homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity.” Naturally, this has led to some controversy, and now Lady Gaga has offered her opinion on the matter.

During a show as part of her Las Vegas residency this weekend, she took some time to address the situation and referred to Vice President Mike Pence as “the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian”:

“To Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ: you are wrong. You say we should not discriminate against Christianity? You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror. You’ll find it right there.”

Immediately before talking about Pence, she addressed the current government shutdown, saying of Donald Trump, “And if the f*cking president of the United States could please put our government back in business… There are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money.”

Watch a fan-shot video of the moment above.