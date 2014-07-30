Lana Del Rey Sucks Some Fingers And Eats An Orange Dressed Like A Bride In Her New Video

It must be so exhausting to be Lana Del Rey. I can’t even imagine what it must be like to act so melancholy all of the time. So in the new music video for the title track off of her recent album, Ultraviolence, it’s no surprise that Lana Del Rey dresses up as a melancholy bride and mopes around for most of it. The whole thing actually looks like it could be an Anthropologie commercial with less teapots and more finger sucking.
And whose finger is she sucking, anyway? I don’t know because you can’t see the dude’s face, but here are some clues, compliments of the chorus lyrics from Ultraviolence:
This is ultraviolence
Ultraviolence
Ultraviolence
Ultraviolence
I can hear sirens, sirens
He hit me and it felt like a kiss
I can hear violins, violins
Give me all of that ultraviolence
Glamorizing domestic violence is so chic right now. And I guess, in retrospect, it’s not so surprising that she’s not into all that dumb feminist stuff. I hope you’re taking note, young impressionable girls out there — maybe someday you, too, can marry the abusive man of your dreams in a creepy backwoods wedding. Dream big!
She’s hilarious.
Does this work for other crimes? Let’s find out.
This is ultra-arson
Ultra-arson
Ultra-arson
Ultra-arson
I can hear sirens, sirens
He set my house on fire and it felt like a serious criminal offense
I can hear violins, violins
Why don’t the neighbors stop fucking practicing the violin, my hours is on fire
Holy shit, Stacey, you really need to work on the structure of your headlines. I was really hoping to see an orange dressed like a bride. Gramma is tough, isn’t it?
All she had to do was say “while dressed” but that’s too hard for DARS.
Were they going for the “additional recovered video evidence from True Detective” look? Because that’s the vibe I’m getting.
I came here for an orange in a wedding dress god dammit