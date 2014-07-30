Lana Del Rey Sucks Some Fingers And Eats An Orange Dressed Like A Bride In Her New Video

It must be so exhausting to be Lana Del Rey. I can’t even imagine what it must be like to act so melancholy all of the time. So in the new music video for the title track off of her recent album, Ultraviolence, it’s no surprise that Lana Del Rey dresses up as a melancholy bride and mopes around for most of it. The whole thing actually looks like it could be an Anthropologie commercial with less teapots and more finger sucking.

And whose finger is she sucking, anyway? I don’t know because you can’t see the dude’s face, but here are some clues, compliments of the chorus lyrics from Ultraviolence:

This is ultraviolence

Ultraviolence

Ultraviolence

Ultraviolence

I can hear sirens, sirens

He hit me and it felt like a kiss

I can hear violins, violins

Give me all of that ultraviolence

Glamorizing domestic violence is so chic right now. And I guess, in retrospect, it’s not so surprising that she’s not into all that dumb feminist stuff. I hope you’re taking note, young impressionable girls out there — maybe someday you, too, can marry the abusive man of your dreams in a creepy backwoods wedding. Dream big!