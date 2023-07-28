Forgot about putting it on the floor. Latto is leaving it all on the screen. The “Seven” rapper made her debut acting appearance on Freeform’s Grown-Ish. Although she only stepped in for a minor role, viewers are giving the Grammy Award nominee rave reviews for the performance she gave.

The musician channeled her inner saleswoman, as she stepped into the role of Sloan, a wine connoisseur. During the scene, Latto and show regular Diggy Simmons’ character Doug have a flirtatious exchange while conducting business.

.@Latto will be making her acting debut tonight on the new episode of GROWN-ISH at 10/9c on @freeformtv! 🎬 pic.twitter.com/mcVhy6A5dQ — Latto’s Destiny 🐰🎰 (@LattosDestiny) July 26, 2023

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Latto’s cameo. “This is so good, especially for her first time,” wrote one user.

this is so good especially for her first time ! — ☾ B.A.P 𖤓 (@celestifairy) July 28, 2023

Another person chimed in to write, “It was gooood y’all can’t even lie.”

it was gooood yall can’t even lie — ♡Zola♡ (@Squigglemoonzo) July 28, 2023

“The chemistry between them,” someone else boosted.

the chemistry between them — josh (@nashesnightride) July 28, 2023

Back in June, Latto told Cosmo during an interview that she would love to work on her acting chops. “I want to get in my acting bag because I see myself going out like Rihanna. I don’t see myself doing music forever. Maybe it has to do with the fact that I’ve been doing it for so long already. Sometimes you just want more. I just did my first little acting gig the other day, and I fell in love with that. I like more serious roles,” said the entertainer.